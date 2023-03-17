Showers expected Friday night, Saturday as a Shearline pushes southward

The chance of showers increases around Friday night as a shearline pushes southward with instability likely to linger into Saturday. By Sunday, dry air intrusion is expected and a few showers are likely from Monday afternoon.

Friday: Mostly fair conditions, although a few showers are likely mainly to the north of the mainland due to instability from the shearline.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of a few showers.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy becoming cloudy with a few showers.

Moderate breeze is expected from the east (E) at 15 km/h to 30 km/h, backing to east northeast (ENE) from time to time. Fresh breeze (25 km/h-40 km/h) is expected from Sunday. Seas will be moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m and possibly increasing on the eastern coasts as wind speeds increase from Sunday. In addition, there should not be any significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

What is a Shearline

It is a line of maximum horizontal wind shear that occurs when easterly trades interact with winds with an enhanced northerly component (in the north hemisphere) that develop ahead of a cold front. For a shear line to occur, a cold front and associated upper trough must be present.

Source : Met Office