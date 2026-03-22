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Showers expected over the next few days in SVG

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

Over  the  next  few  days,  a few  showers  are  likey  across  St.  Vincent  with  little  chance  of brief isolated showers  across the Grenadine Islands. A film/slight-haze may be noticeable across our area at times.

Gentle-moderate  (10  –  25km/h)  winds  are  varying  in  direction  across  St.Vincent  and  the Grenadines and relatively  cool  northeasterly trades  may be  noticeable  by Tuesday. Wind speeds are expected to gradually increase (30 -35 km/h during Wednesday.

Sea conditions are slight-moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m(1.5ft) to 1.0m west of our islands and 1.5m  east of our islands.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for rising swells (above normal) swells and occasional gusty winds across SVG during Wednesday.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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