Showers expected over the next few days in SVG

Over the next few days, a few showers are likey across St. Vincent with little chance of brief isolated showers across the Grenadine Islands. A film/slight-haze may be noticeable across our area at times.

Gentle-moderate (10 – 25km/h) winds are varying in direction across St.Vincent and the Grenadines and relatively cool northeasterly trades may be noticeable by Tuesday. Wind speeds are expected to gradually increase (30 -35 km/h during Wednesday.

Sea conditions are slight-moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m(1.5ft) to 1.0m west of our islands and 1.5m east of our islands.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for rising swells (above normal) swells and occasional gusty winds across SVG during Wednesday.