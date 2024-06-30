Showers, Gusty Winds affecting Barbados as Beryl shifts course

Showers and gusty winds from a feeder band connected to the Beryl have begun to affect portions of Barbados.

Category 4 Hurricane Beryl has slightly shifted direction and slowed down, travelling west-northwestward at 18 miles per hour according to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).

The 8 p.m. bulletin states that early Monday morning July 1, the centre of Beryl should pass roughly 80 miles (130 km) south of Barbados.

The forecasts caution that during the passage of Beryl storm-force winds gusting to hurricane force levels are quite likely. Anticipated heavy rain with accumulations of one to three inches might lead to flash-flooding. Besides, tonight’s sea conditions should drastically worsen.