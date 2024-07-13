Showers, Thunderstorms Expected in SVG This Friday

A south easterly wind flow will continue to draw moisture from equatorial regions to our islands within the next 48 hours.

This will generate occasional cloudy skies, pockets of showers with the possibility of thunderstorms across SVG. Late Thursday, a surface trough will begin to affect our islands. The chance of scattered moderate showers and thunderstorms increases along Friday. Residents should remain alert.

Gentle to moderate (15-25km/h) south easterly trades will cross our islands within the next 48 hours. A slight increase (15-30km/h) is expected form Wednesday. Winds should become easterly by Friday. Sea conditions are slight to moderate with swells peaking to 1.0m on western coasts and ranging between 1.5m and 2.0m on eastern coasts.

Tropical Storm Leslie, although on its current path does not pose any threat to SVG, will generate long period swells across our islands around Thursday. This will result in breaking wave action and dangerous rip currents near the shoreline. Marine users within this area should exercise caution. Saharan dust haze concentrations of varying intensities should begin to cross our islands from Wednesday, reducing air quality and visibility.