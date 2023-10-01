Showers, thunderstorms for SVG as Philippe tracks east of Leeward islands

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to track east of the Leeward Islands, and the SVG Met Office in its 6 p.m. weather forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with scattered light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The Met Office’s weather advisory urged residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams to remain alert.

The report said winds are southwest to west at less than 20 km/h (less than 12 mph), with higher gusts near showers.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above-normal sea swells, the report said.

Source : Met Office