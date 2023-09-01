Showers, thunderstorms forecast as tropical wave begins to affect SVG

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast today into early Saturday as a tropical wave begins to affect Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). After which, a decrease in cloud cover is forecast with mostly fair and warm conditions expected for Sunday.

Moderate winds will blow from the east north east (ENE) to east south east (ENE-ESE) at 15km/h-30km/h, and gradually increasing (~35km/h) around Saturday into Sunday.

Also, winds could become gusty near showers. Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters (1.0m-1.5m). A thin film of haze is expected over the weekend.

Source : Met Office