Significant Progress at Arnos Vale Acute Hospital

Major Works Progressing at Arnos Vale Acute Hospital Project

Construction continues to advance steadily at the Arnos Vale Acute Hospital Project, with significant milestones reached across several key buildings.

The suspended slab for Building 11 has been fully completed, while preparatory works are underway for the suspended slab on Building 12, with the first casting scheduled for this Saturday.

Once completed, Building 11 will house the administrative offices and special services, while Building 12 will feature Laboratories and a General Services waiting area.

Meanwhile, foundation works have commenced on Buildings 9 and 10. Building 9 is designed to host patient rooms, and Building 10 will accommodate the hospital’s emergency section.

In addition to these facilities, a major 189-metre retaining wall is under construction, strengthening the overall infrastructure of the project.

These four buildings remain the primary focus for 2025, marking a significant step toward the completion of a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will transform medical services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.