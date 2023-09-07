Simesha Millington, Miss SVG 2023 contestant, completes ‘silver rocks’ project

Silver Rocked for contestant Lucky #7 of the Miss SVG 2023 pageant, Simesha Millington (Ms. Coreas Ace Hardware), as she completed her community service project sponsored by GECCU dubbed “Silver Rocks.”

Ms. Millington, who hails from the community of Chauncey, organized a week of activities that focused on the “Silver Economy. The silver economy emphasizes a senior target market of people who are 50 years old and over. The service project took place from August 28 to September 3, 2023.

An opening ceremony, “Uncovering Rocks,” was held on August 28, 2023, at the Questelles Police Station. Presentations were made by Mr. Joel Providence, Ms. Joanna Jack, Commissioner of Police Mr. Colin John, Ruthie Reddock, and Laverne Cato.

On August 29, 2023, Ms. Coreas of Ace Hardware “discovered rocks” by participating in community field visits with her sponsors. This was done to ascertain disadvantaged persons within the community and pinpoint where assistance can be granted.

“Training rocked” on August 30, 2023, when there was a fitness session held at Coreas ACE Hardware, Pembroke. This activity was spearheaded by the contestant along with known fitness instructor D’s Fitness. It highlighted the importance of exercise for the “silvers” in the community. People were encouraged to participate in exercise programs and to continue to be active members of society.

On August 31, 2023, a health fair was held at the Clare Valley clinic. “Testing Rocks,” which included blood pressure and blood sugar checks. Health presentations were made, and interactive sessions with the “silvers” were held.

On September 1, 2023, Ms. Millington brought entertainment to Chauncey and the surrounding area by hosting Rock-your-key,” a karaoke competition and games night at the Dzia Club in Questelles.

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, Ms. Coreas Ace ventured on the waters as she hosted a kayaking session called “Floating Rocks” with a number of “silvers. This part of her activity showcased her tour-guiding skills and gave people a new experience. She also encouraged them to take every opportunity to be one with their surroundings.

On September 3, 2023, the Silvers attended the Chauncey Methodist Church to climax the week of activities. “Uplifting Rocks” gave Ms. Millington a chance to recognize silvers at church. In addition, she visited shut-ins and made donations to people within the community in the form of gift bags and walking sticks.

Ms. Millington does not plan on stopping when it comes to reaching out to the silvers of her community. She promises to continue donating items to those in need. A bus tour and other necessary events will be organized in the near future.

Ms. Millington would like to encourage all to take care of the silver in our community. We often forget and take for granted these stalwarts, who may have played or continue to play a significant role in our community. In addition, we need to pay attention and invest our time by giving back, visiting the shut-ins, or even preparing a simple meal for someone in need.

Always remember, “No man should be left behind or forgotten.”