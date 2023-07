Simon Forde, a 56 year old resident of Paget Farm, Bequia, has won $275,000, a share of the most recent Super 6 jackpot of $550,000.

Forde acquired his winning ticket from Grenadine Sail in Bequia. The numbers 1, 13, 23, 24, 25, and 26 secured Forde a share of the jackpot.

Forde claimed his prize at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Kingstown on Wednesday, July 19.

A Grenadian nationalĀ is the other winner of the $550,000 jackpot.