Sint Maarten police arrest woman in domestic violence incident

The Sint Maarten Police Department responded to a disturbing domestic violence incident, arresting a female suspect in connection with a sad event in which her spouse was hurt following an altercation.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in a physical struggle with her spouse, causing him to have head injuries.

The incident in Madame Estate on Monday was brought to the notice of police after the victim made a formal complaint with them later that evening, alleging harassment by the suspect.

Detectives initiated an inquiry into the incident in response to the report. As a result, the suspect was identified, apprehended, and is currently in custody pending further investigation.

Domestic violence is a serious and important concern on Sint Maarten, affecting individuals, families, and the larger community, according to the police department. It includes several types of abuse, such as physical, emotional, and psychological harm committed inside intimate relationships.