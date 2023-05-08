Sint Maarten: Police finds two bodies at Guana-Bay Beach

Two bodies found on beach in Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten police are looking into the finding of two bodies at Guana-Bay Beach.

According to accounts, authorities received a call regarding a body floating on the beach about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a female body floating in the sea. The Coastguard was immediately dispatched to assist.

They spotted the body of a female victim and several personal things floating nearby during their search and rescue effort. The Coastguard collected the victim’s body from the sea and immediately took it to the Simpson Bay Coastguard Station.

Concurrently, investigators and forensic experts were dispatched to begin an inquiry into this unfortunate event.

Central Dispatch got another call later in the morning, around 10:30 a.m. This call alerted police to the location of a human body laying still on Guana-Bay Beach’s sands. Detectives, forensic experts, and prosecutors’ office staff were summoned to the area to examine the incident.

The body of a male victim was discovered on the beach and was later transferred to a nearby funeral home for additional examination.

Additional facts are being suppressed at this time due to the delicate nature of this case and the need to preserve the privacy and dignity of the victims and their families.

The KPSM Major Crimes team is asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any relevant information about the events at Guana-Bay Beach to come forward and help with the investigation.

Source : Sint Maarten Police