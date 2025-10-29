Sion Hill conductor charged with stealing political party phone

Conductor Charged with Theft

On October 26, 2025, police arrested and charged Adonis Williams, a 21-year-old Conductor of Sion Hill, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) blue Samsung Galaxy A15 cellular phone valued at $799.00 ECC – the property of a political party office in East Kingstown.

The offence was committed at Sion Hill between 7:30am and 4:30pm on May 16, 2025. Willaims appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 28, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The matter was adjourned to November 17, 2025, for facts and sentencing. Williams was granted bail in the sum of $2,950.00 ECC with one surety and ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6am and 6pm.

He was also ordered not to leave the state without the court’s permission.