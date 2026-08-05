Sion Hill man accused of brutal assault on 24-yro woman

LANDSCRAPER CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AND CRIMINAL TRESPASS

On August 3, 2026, police arrested and charged Edwin Weston, a 28-year-old landscaper of Sion Hill, with the offences of assault and criminal trespass.

According to investigations, on July 27, 2026, the accused assaulted a 24-year-old customer associate executive of Ottley Hall by squeezing her neck, striking her on the head, and scraping the right side of her face with his hands, causing actual bodily harm.

He was also charged with entering the dwelling house of a 48-year-old supervisor of Ottley Hall as a trespasser, with the intent to commit the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm, on July 27, 2026.

The offences were committed in Ottley Hall. Weston appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on August 4, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for September 29, 2026.