Sion Hill man charged with cutlass possession, resisting arrest

On November 12, 2025, police arrested and charged Tyrone Prince, a twenty-two-year-old Labourer of Sion Hill, with the offenses of Possession of an Offensive Weapon and Resisting Arrest.

According to investigations, the accused, without lawful excuse, had in his possession a cutlass in a public place, namely Sion Hill Public Road.

Prince was further charged with resisting the arrest of a police officer by pulling away his hand, He being a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty at Richmond Hill about 12:00 p.m. on November 12, 2025.

The offences were committed at Richmond Hill on November 12, 2025. Prince appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 13, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned to May 5, 2026.