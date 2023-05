On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Andy Charles, a 43-year-old resident of Walvaroo/ Sion Hill was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.

Mr. Charles was met by officers attached to the Narcotics Unit with one (1) revolver and six (6) rounds of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

He is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF