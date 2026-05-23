Sir Aziz Hadeed passes away in Antigua

Sir Aziz Hadeed, a prominent businessman, philanthropist, and recently knighted national figure, has died, sending shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda’s business, education, and charitable sectors.

Sir Aziz was widely regarded as one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most influential private-sector figures. While highly respected for his business success, his enduring legacy is defined by decades of major philanthropic contributions that profoundly impacted education, healthcare, youth development, culture, and social welfare.

His passing comes only months after he was formally knighted by Prince William at Windsor Castle. During the investiture, he received the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George, a prestigious honor recognizing his extensive national and regional contributions.

As the nation mourns his loss, tributes are expected to pour in from government officials, business leaders, regional institutions, and the countless members of the public whose lives were touched by his generous philanthropy and leadership.