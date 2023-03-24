Sir Cecil Cyrus, Distinguished Vincentian Surgeon, Dies at 94

Vincentian surgeon and physician Dr. Sir Arthur Cecil Cyrus passed away at the age of 94.

Sir Cecil passed away early on Friday at his residence. He hails from the town of Layou.

Cyrus spent 13 years as the only surgeon on staff at the Colonial Hospital, which is now Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, before starting his own private hospital for 30 years.

King Charles III knighted Sir Cecil for his contributions to medicine and healthcare in 2019.

In addition to writing many books and founding the Dr. Cecil Cyrus Museum in 2002, Sir Cecil is credited for bringing the game of squash to the island.