Sir Robert Barrett, former Palm Island owner, dies at 84

Elite Island Resorts founder Sir Robert Barrett has died

Sir Robert Barrett, the distinguished former proprietor of Palm Island and the visionary CEO and founder of Elite Island Resorts, has passed away at the age of 84.

Sir Robert was raised in California and established his residence in Antigua during the mid-1980s, following his relocation to the Caribbean to engage in the tourism sector.

He owned and managed resorts in Antigua, along with Barbados, Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Tortola, and was honoured with a knighthood in 2023 for his significant contributions to the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda.

In 1999, Barrett, in collaboration with British hotelier James Lane, acquired Palm Island and undertook significant renovations. The current proprietor of the resort is James Lane, Jr.

His office said he died on Thursday, surrounded by friends and family. In a statement, Elite Island Resorts said, “During his career, he created employment and business opportunities for thousands of people in Antigua and throughout the Caribbean.

“He established the Wishing Well Foundation in Antigua, a local charity that provides children and adults with lifesaving surgery, scholarships, and disaster relief. He was also a major contributor to the Antigua and Barbuda Humane Society, which operates Antigua’s Donkey Sanctuary”.

“Sir Barrett will always be remembered for his many contributions to Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism and business sectors. He helped countless young people develop successful business and hospitality careers. To many, he was a lifelong mentor. Above all, Sir Barrett always took care of and looked after his family, friends, and colleagues. He will be greatly missed”.

“All of the hotels and businesses established by Sir Barrett will continue to operate for many years to come. His entire executive team and key staff members are committed to carrying on and honouring Sir Barrett’s legacy of excellence.”

A private family gathering will take place followed by a celebration of his life scheduled to occur in Antigua later this year. The family has requested that contributions be directed to the Antigua and Barbuda Humane Society in his honour.