Sir Vincent Beache stadium track set for certification extension

The synthetic track at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium is officially slated for a certification extension, despite ongoing criticisms regarding the project’s historical lack of transparency and maintenance issues.

During a recent parliamentary session, the Minister of Sports addressed the status of the facility—also known as the Diamond Sporting Facility—confirming that a $12,400 contract was signed on April 2, 2026, to prepare an application to extend the track’s World Athletics certification.

The stadium’s Class 2 certification, which is required to host regional and international athletic meetings, originally expired at the end of January 2026.

Fortunately for local athletes, the German supplier and installer of the track, Regupol, advised that an extension is possible in lieu of a full re-certification because the track’s original line markings remain intact.

The Economic Planning Division is currently arranging for the supplier to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines to formalize this extension, with routine maintenance expected to address any minor concerns.

Originally promoted as an arena to host regional sporting events and stimulate public interest in healthy lifestyles, the project was designed to be executed in two phases.

Phase one, which commenced in September 2019, delivered the athletic track, a football field, covered bleachers, a perimeter fence, restrooms, and changing rooms. Phase two is scheduled to begin this year with the development of a master plan.

Moving forward, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries has pledged to collaborate closely with Economic Planning to ensure the facility is properly maintained to uphold its certification standards.