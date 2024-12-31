Sir Vincent Beache Stadium will host 2025 Track & Field competition

The 2025 Track and Field competition season will kick off on Saturday, January 4th, with the first development meet at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium, from 2 pm.

This will be the first opportunity for the year for local athletes to hone their performances, in preparation for major meets like the Inter School Athletics Championships (ISAC), Carifta Games in March, the National Championships in June, and World Championships in September.

Events for Development Meet #1 will cater for athletes from Under 9 up to Veterans, and are open to any athlete, team, or club.

Registration for the meet, as well as the 2025 TASVG Calendar can be found on the TASVG website at www.teamathleticssvg.com