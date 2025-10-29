Six Men Charged in Major Firearm and Ammo Bust

Group of 6 Charged with Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

On October 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Jahmal Laborde, 20-year-old Resident, Floyd Chapmans, 32-year-old Labourer, Steven Jr King, 23-year-old old Businessman, Steve King, 19-year-old Businessman, Neeko Jack, 28-year-old Driver and Luke Chambers, 24-year-old Accountant all of Green Hill, with the offences of Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition.

According to investigations, the accused men had in their possession one (1) Ruger 9mm pistol without a license issued under the firearms act.

They were further charged with having in their possession 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the firearms act.

The offences were committed at Indian Bay on October 25, 2025. All five accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 28,2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were remanded in custody and the matter were adjourned to October 30, 2025.