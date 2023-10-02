Six to compete in 2023 Lions Club South Schools public speaking finals

SIX FINALISTS FOR 2023 LIONS CLUB SOUTH/FLOW NATONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION 2023
Following presentations from eighteen schools at four preliminary meetings held at the Frenches House from September 26th to September 29th, 2023, the judges have selected the six finalists to represent their respective secondary schools in the Lions Club South/Flow National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.
The finalists are:
Janeil Stowe, St. Vincent Girls High School
Christian Joseph, St. Vincent Grammar School
Kevisha Richardson, St. Joseph’s Convent, Kingstown
Soren Phillips, Thomas Saunders Secondary School
Rayana Ross, Mountain View Adventist Academy
Lisa Robertson, Adelphi Secondary School
The finals will take place on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, commencing at 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown. The students will speak on the topic: ‘Unless criminals’ proximity to power is reduced, their ill-gotten gains confiscated, and a culture of lawfulness fostered, the level of crime will remain at unacceptable levels’
This year’s competition is once again being sponsored by telecommunications provider FLOW. The finalists will vie for the Lion Michael De Freitas Challenge Trophy.