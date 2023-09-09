Six Vincentian nationals enlist in the British Army

The High Commissioner witnessed the pass-off procession of six Vincentian nationals who joined the British Army on, September 8, 2023.

The High Commissioner commended the participants on finishing their course successfully. He wished them well in their professions and hoped that in their tasks they would continue to project our country’s outstanding image.

Trooper Lavia got the medal for Best in Physical Training on this particular day.

The recruits are

Sapper BOBB, Corps of Royal Engineers

Gunner Dick, Royal Artillery

Trooper LAVIA, Royal Armoured Corps

Trooper Lynch, Royal Armoured Corps

Private Archibald, Royal Logistics Corps

Private James, Royal Logistics Corps