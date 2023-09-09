Six Vincentian nationals enlist in the British Army

The High Commissioner witnessed the pass-off procession of six Vincentian nationals who joined the British Army on, September 8, 2023.
The High Commissioner commended the participants on finishing their course successfully. He wished them well in their professions and hoped that in their tasks they would continue to project our country’s outstanding image.
Trooper Lavia got the medal for Best in Physical Training on this particular day.
The recruits are
Sapper BOBB, Corps of Royal Engineers
Gunner Dick, Royal Artillery
Trooper LAVIA, Royal Armoured Corps
Trooper Lynch, Royal Armoured Corps
Private Archibald, Royal Logistics Corps
Private James, Royal Logistics Corps