Saint James School of Medicine Announces New Phase of Campus Development in SVG

Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), a premier institution for medical education in the Caribbean, is pleased to announce the next phase in the expansion of its St. Vincent campus. Following the successful completion of Phase 1 in October 2024, the school has now commenced construction on a new auxiliary building that will serve as both a classroom and a student lounge.

This new facility is being built by ADS Construction, a reputable construction firm based in Dominica known for delivering high-quality infrastructure projects throughout the region. More information about the company is available at ads-dm.com. The building is expected to be completed by mid-August 2025, in time for the Fall 2025 semester.

In addition, preparations are underway to begin construction of the much-anticipated Phase 2 building, a large structure that will significantly expand the school’s academic and administrative footprint. Groundbreaking for this major facility is scheduled for early Fall 2025.

Mr. Raj Mitra, Vice President of Administration at SJSM, shared his thoughts on the milestone: “The growth of our St. Vincent campus reflects the vision and investment we’ve made in creating a vibrant, student-centered environment for future physicians. The auxiliary building will provide a functional and welcoming space for students as we prepare to launch the next major phase of development. We remain fully committed to advancing our infrastructure to support excellence in medical education.”

These strategic developments underscore the school’s ongoing mission to provide high-quality, affordable medical education in a modern and supportive setting. Students, faculty, and staff can look forward to continued enhancements that foster academic success and community engagement.