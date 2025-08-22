Skeletal remains stir investigation into missing Vincentian woman

Body believed to be that of missing Vincentian woman found

Police in Jamaica are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains suspected to be that of a woman from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chrisanta Brown, a 29-year-old entrepreneur, has not been seen since October 2024.

Reports are that about 12:05 p.m. on Thursday the police were alerted to a scene in Old England, Epping Forest, Manchester.

Upon arrival of a police party, the remains were observed in a one-room structure.

The scene was processed and the remains removed for a post-mortem examination.

The Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch is probing the matter.