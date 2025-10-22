PM Skerrit hails Gonsalves as ‘irreplaceable leader’

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has unequivocally praised St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ralph Gonsalves, declaring him an irreplaceable political figure with unmatched dedication to people’s welfare.

Speaking after a tour of a modern port in Kingstown, Skerrit emphasized that true leadership transcends mere administrative duties.

“Leadership is about intrinsic commitment,” he stated. “If you cannot feel people’s pain, you cannot develop meaningful solutions.”

Skerrit highlighted the critical importance of experienced leadership, particularly during challenging global times. “This is not an era for experimentation,” he asserted. “We need tried and tested leadership that can navigate complex regional challenges.”

“I’m not aware of anyone in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who can match Prime Minister Gonsalves,” Skerrit declared, underscoring Gonsalves’ extensive political experience and strategic acumen.

Skerrit, alongside St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip Pierre, visited St. Vincent on Wednesday to discuss crucial regional matters, including Caribbean integration, establishing the region as a zone of peace, and addressing global climate change challenges.