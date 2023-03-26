Skerrit tells Vincentians Gonsalves is a ‘gem, a true patriot, a decent man’

Dominica’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, speaking at the ULP’s 22nd anniversary rally in Arnos Vale, St Vincent, on Sunday night, said that he was here to celebrate with the best prime minister in the entire world, Ralph Gonsalves, the ‘true world boss’.

Skerrit told ULP supporters that in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines they have a real gem in Comrade Gonsalves, a true patriot, a decent gentleman, and someone who will stand by them all the time, especially in difficult times.

“I want to say to you, ladies and gentlemen, that sometimes, you know, when we have something good, we don’t appreciate it until we don’t have it anymore. Let me say this to you with the greatest sense of sincerity. You have in Prime Minister Gonsalves a good man, a man who has been with you in difficult times and has given you hope. Let us stick with Prime Minister Gonsalves and the Unity Labour Party because they are the best thing for the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

“My message to you is very simple. You have in Gonsalves a good man, and when you have a good man, there is no need to change a good man, and when you have a good political party, there is no need to change any political party, and you have done it five times; are you going to do it six times the next time around”.

“I am here to tell you, especially the young people, that I don’t have to tell you what Gonsalves has done for education in this country; you know better than me; I don’t have to tell you what he has done for housing and the housing revolution; you know better than me; I don’t have to tell you what he has done to create jobs in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; you know better than me; and I don’t have to tell you what he has done for the senior citizens of St Vincent and Grenadines”.

Skerrit said he has been following Comrade Gonsalves since he was in primary school, listening to his speeches back in the day, and following him up until today as the Prime Minister of this country.

“Prime Minister Gonsalves has really brought pride and joy not only to you, the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but to every single Caribbean country.”

Skerrit said Gonsalves is a great man, and when the history of leadership is written, Gonsalves will be at the top of the list as one of the best leaders the world has seen.

“This world is a very difficult one, but Gonsalves don’t come to you and complain; if he has to spend time complaining of how difficult it is to run small countries like ours, he will be complaining every minute, but he is a true leader, and leaders find solutions to challenges,” Skerrit said.