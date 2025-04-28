LIAT20 Names Skinny Fabulous as First Official Brand Ambassador

LIAT (2020) LTD Appoints ‘Skinny Fabulous’ (Gamal Doyle) as Brand Ambassador

LIAT (2020) Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Gamal Skinny Fabulous Doyle as its first official Brand Ambassador. This appointment forms part of our strategic efforts to establish a strong and enduring connection with customers and communities across the region.

‘Skinny Fabulous’ is recognized for his major impact in the soca arena beginning with the release of Head Bad for Vincy Mas in 2008. He secured his first title that year followed up with two consecutive wins with Beast Let Go and Charge Up in 2009. He secured the double crown in the Power Soca Competition with Mashup International and won in his debut in the Ragga Soca competition with This Island is Mine in 2015. Skinny Fabulous has collaborated with some of the region’s top soca acts including Machel Montano, Jamesy P, Kevin Lyttle, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons and Peter Ram. He has also worked with Jamaican dancehall superstars Busy Signal, Bounty Killer, Shaggy and Holland’s sensation Mr. Z.

In 2009 he was awarded Entertainer of the Year in his home country. Skinny was nominated for Best Soca Entertainer at the International Reggae & World Festival Awards (IRWMA). He received five nominations for the International Soca Music Awards, including Best New Male Soca Artiste, Male Soca Entertainer of the Year, Over All Male Soca Artiste of the Year, Favorite Up-Tempo Soca Male and Soca Song of the Year.

Hafsah Abdulsalam, Chief Executive Officer of LIAT20 – “The appointment of Skinny Fabulous represents an alignment with an ambassador that truly represents the legacy of the brand name ‘LIAT’, and the resilience to carry on into the future – he embodies the character and values we espouse in our acronym Service excellence Openness, Accountability and Resilience (SOAR). Through this partnership, we are confident that Skinny and LIAT20 will continue to SOAR together”.

The official unveiling ceremony took place on the 25th of April 2025 at the Royalton Chic Hotel in Antigua

As LIAT20 progresses in its growth and development, we look forward to our collaborations with ‘Skinny Fabulous’ on initiatives that reinforces our commitment to the Caribbean people.