Skinny & Nailah’s ‘Come Home’ chosen as Vincy Mas theme song 2023

The smash song “Come Home” by Vincentian soca sensation Skinny Fabulous and Trinidadian Nailah Blackman has been chosen as the Vincy Mas theme song.

The song celebrates the return of Carnival .

“We embrace the collaboration and unity when it comes to soca music between Vincentian and Trinidadian artists, dating back to Beckett and Winston Soso,” said Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts, Marketing and Development Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “This is the way we should proceed throughout the Caribbean….we should mix it all up.”

Roberts stated that with the return of all activities, he is urging all Caribbean Carnival enthusiasts to attend what has been labeled the “Hottest Caribbean Carnival.”

Vincy Mas occurs between June 30 and July 11. For further information, please visit www.vincymas.vc.