Skinny to launch debut album ‘BAD’, featuring Nilah, Blacks, others

Vincentian Soca Star Skinny Fabulous to launch debut album

Experiencing soca is a must, according to Skinny Fabulous. He claims that because it is so diverse, it is challenging to define or categorize.

The soca artist is making sure fans receive that experience with his debut album BAD.

Beyond a Doubt, or BAD, which will present the Vincentian star’s numerous facets, from his softer, sensual side to the energetic, violent performer he is known for.

The album will also feature dancehall and kompa, among other Caribbean rhythms.

With collaborations with Nailah Blackman, Nessa Preppy, Bounty Killa, Mr. Killa, Ding Dong, and Charly Blacks, Skinny will introduce mainstream Caribbean music fans to artists like Oswald from St. Martin on BAD.

In order to make the album more than just a collection of songs, “We did a little bit of old school with the story and paid attention to the flow of the album,” he explains.

“We separated the album into moods so that it starts with a certain type of vibe then it turns wild. It’s displaying the range of the artist. My vocal range is really wide, so I can sometimes sing something delicate, peaceful, and seductive, and other times I may go violent and yell “rah, rah, rah.”

Nearly 20 songs are included on the collection, including his 2023 singles like “Come Home” with Nailah Blackman.

On January 12 at 7.30 p.m. at Residence, Skinny Fabulous will debut his record. On Friday, the record will be accessible via streaming sites.

Source : Loop News