SkyHigh Dominicana launches new service between Dom Rep & USVI

Next Monday, SkyHigh Dominicana will fly between the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.

VIPA introduced the new service yesterday evening.

SkyHigh will fly Mondays and Fridays between Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) and St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport (STT) with its Embraer ERJ 145 and 190.

VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe said the new airline simplifies family visits.

“Caribbean airlift demand is rising. “This new, cheap air service will allow citizens in both the USVI and the Dominican Republic to easily visit family and friends and creates good potential for expanded tourism between both destinations,” said Dowe.

Dowe commended VIPA management for their efforts to launch this new airlift.

“VIPA is aggressively tackling the frustrating shortage of inter-island and inter-Caribbean flights. Dowe remarked, “We’re utilizing every instrument we have to help this territory’s inhabitants, and we’re making fantastic progress.”

SkyHigh Dominicana Director Juan Chamizo praised the new route.

“Our new regular service connects these outstanding places. This marks SkyHigh Dominicana’s commitment to regional connectivity and tourism between Santo Domingo and St. Thomas. We’re excited to welcome passengers and provide SkyHigh Dominicana’s legendary service and comfort “chamizo.