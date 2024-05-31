Small Island States Advocate for Resilient Health Systems at SIDS4 Conference

Samoa PM and intergenerational panel of experts call for Climate Resilient Health Systems in Small Island States

The 4th International Conference of Small Island States (SIDS4) held in Antigua and Barbuda this week was a key milestone ahead of the Commonwealth People’s Forum and Heads of Government Meeting happening in Samoa this October.

Samoan Prime Minister Her Excellency Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and an intergenerational panel of civil society experts and advocates from the Pacific and Caribbean came together in an event to call for resilient health systems.

Small island states live on the frontline of the climate crisis. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changing precipitation are current ever present concerns. They pose an existential threat to small islands and their way of life.

Comments attributable to Alisi Rabukawaqa, Conservationist and Environmental Activist:

‘Our communities rely directly on the environment, and when the environment is impacted, they are impacted.’

‘Communities are resilient, but once you have a category five cyclone, then a category three, then another category five, then you are in a perpetual state of having to be resilient. And then it affects mental health.’

Comments attributable to Ashley Lashley, UNICEF and CARICOM Youth Ambassador:

‘When a climate disaster occurs, it puts our young people out of access to adequate education. We already saw what the Covid-19 pandemic did. When it comes to extreme weather events, that is playing on the development of our children.’

Comments attributable to Kendell Vincent, Chairperson of Caribbean Youth Council:

‘Move from talk to action, and keep investing in youth and civil society.’

Comments attributable to Dr. James Hospedales, Public Health Expert:

‘Commonwealth heads of government should make climate resilient health systems a declared priority on all of their political platforms.’