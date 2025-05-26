SmartTerm, KRWTronics to deliver AI curriculum across Caribbean

SmartTerm, a Caribbean EdTech company with over 1,000 schools across the Caribbean and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with KRWTronics to deliver comprehensive AI and Robotics curriculum to schools across the region. The agreement, signed in April 2025, marks a signifcant step in SmartTerm’s mission to provide ready-to-deploy educational systems that integrate curriculum, content, and instructional resources.

This partnership comes as SmartTerm expands its impact, building on its recent national success in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a country rapidly becoming a model for education systems across the Caribbean. SmartTerm’s all-in-one platform is designed to simplify implementation, improve student outcomes, and drive educational change through actionable, curriculum-aligned solutions.

Wayne Thompson, CEO of KRWTronics, brings extensive expertise in robotics education and curriculum development. Thompson has a distinguished background in STEM education, having contributed to the initial development of the CSEC Robotics syllabus and leading robotics programs at Calabar High School and The Mico University College.

“Partnering with SmartTerm allows us to scale our robotics and AI curriculum across the Caribbean, equipping students with the critical skills needed for the 21st-century workforce,” said Wayne Thompson.

“Our goal is to foster a generation of future-ready innovators who can compete globally while solving regional challenges.”

SmartTerm’s CEO, Ayodele Pompey, emphasized the importance of the partnership in accelerating the company’s mission:

“We’re delivering complete educational systems ready to be deployed. This shift positions SmartTerm as more than a platform provider. It makes us a direct enabler of educational success. Through this partnership with KRWTronics, we’re giving students the chance to learn through real-world, hands-on experiences with cutting edge technologies to ensure our students aren’t left behind. And as we look ahead, we’re also developing a new solution to help schools rapidly improve institutional effectiveness by simplifying fundraising – coming later this year.”

Shamir Saddler, Chairman of SmartTerm, highlighted the strategic alignment of both companies:

“Wayne Thompson’s work in STEM and robotics is exemplary. By combining KRWTronics’ robotics expertise with SmartTerm’s scalable platform, we are creating a powerful framework for STEM education that can be rapidly implemented across multiple markets. It’s instructive to note that we are building a tech company for us, by us, with a deep understanding of the Caribbean’s unique educational needs.”

The partnership will initially focus on delivering robotics curriculum, innovative activities and training programs to primary and secondary schools across the Caribbean, followed by a broader extra-regional implementation. This initiative will equip teachers with the tools and resources to effectively integrate robotics and AI into existing curricula,

fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy skills among students.