Smith appointed assistant C.O.P after four-year hiatus

Brenton Smith, MSc, Dip, has officially assumed the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), marking a high-profile return to active duty after a controversial four-year dismissal.

In a statement on Facebook marking his promotion, Smith emphasized his commitment to serving all Vincentians and visitors with integrity, professionalism, and accountability. He asserted that safety and dignity are fundamental rights that he intends to uphold for every citizen, from the fishermen in Bequia to the students in Mesopotamia.

Smith’s elevation to the senior officer corps follows a period of professional exile. He was previously dismissed from the force due to a vaccine mandate he did not agree with, leading to a four-year gap in his active service. During the 2025 election campaign, the former Prime Minister publicly criticized Smith, claiming he would receive a quarter-million dollars for “being home 4 years doing nothing” if the opposition won.

Following a 14-1 election result, the new administration moved to promote Smith to ACP. This decision has faced continued opposition from the former Prime Minister, who has urged the Police Service Commission not to confirm the promotion, calling the appointment a “grave mistake”.

Despite previous claims that his record was insufficient for promotion, Smith highlighted a career of deep experience and academic achievement. He holds a Master’s Degree in Police Leadership and Management and has served in a wide array of stations and departments, including Chateaubelair, Georgetown, the Family Court, and the Traffic Department. Notably, while working in the Accreditation Department, Smith was responsible for drafting 182 policies for the RSVGPF.

Smith also pointed to his tenure as Chairman of the Police Welfare Association as evidence of his dedication to his colleagues rather than partisan politics. He served five consecutive terms as Chairman after famously refusing an 8% salary increase on principle, a move that led to political friction with the previous administration.

As he steps into his new leadership role, ACP Smith stated that his purpose remains unchanged from his days as a constable on patrol. He pledged that under his leadership, the RSVGPF would be a force that protects without fear or favor, ensuring that justice is “blind to name, party, or background”.

“This promotion is not about vindication,” Smith said. “It is about responsibility”. Addressing the ongoing political attacks, he stated that he would continue to work and remain open to the concerns of both the officers he leads and the public he serves. He concluded by affirming his belief that he chose the “right road” to help build a police service the nation can be proud of.