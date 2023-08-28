Snake spotted at river in Georgetown ‘ totally harmless’: Wildlife Official

A reasonably large snake observed by bathers at a river in Georgetown has been determined to be completely harmless.

A video, which showed bathers attempting to scare the snake away, went viral on social media on Monday.

According to wildlife officials in SVG, the snake in question is a “Congo snake endemic to St. Vincent and is completely harmless.”

According to the officials, this type of snake can be found in many surroundings, but especially where rats are prevalent because that is what they eat.