Marlo Benn, a Vincentian Soca artiste, paid a visit to St. Clair Dacon Secondary School on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Benn, who is originally from Stubbs but now lives in Toronto, Canada, has generously provided Track & Field Spikes to the school’s Sports Committee and has promised to continue supporting us in the future.

The Principal, Staff, and Students of St. Clair Dacon Secondary School expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Benn for his generosity.

“We like to wish Benn a successful music career so that he can continue to showcase our Vincentian culture to the world . We also hope that he will continue to support our institution”.