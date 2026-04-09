‘Soca Relations’ Set to debut first-of-its-kind soca musical drama

The Caribbean theatrical landscape is poised for a significant transformation with the upcoming premiere of “Soca Relations” on June 6. Created by Vincentian creative Dawson Billingy, the production is being hailed as a potential first-of-its-kind “soca musical drama,” a new genre that merges structured theater with the high-energy pulse of soca music.

Directed by David “Darkie” Williams, the production seeks to redefine the role of music in Caribbean entertainment. While soca—a genre pioneered by Ras Shorty I of Trinidad and Tobago—is traditionally the driving force of Carnival and celebration, “Soca Relations” utilizes it as a central storytelling device.

Unlike conventional stage plays or concerts, this production features a continuous narrative where characters, dialogue, and music work in tandem to advance the storyline. The project aims to explore the untapped potential of soca as a medium for deep narrative expression rather than just a backing track for dance.

Hosted by Passion and Drive Studio, the production is the result of a diverse team of professionals working to expand the boundaries of regional performance arts. Key figures involved in the project include:

Sean Frederick (Drama Officer): Providing technical, logistical, and professional support.

Tyiesha Clarke: Contributing to the production’s promotional strategy.

Keif Adams (Event Coordinator and Co-Organizer): Overseeing event execution with a background in artist management and media production.



“Soca Relations” represents a broader effort to integrate the Caribbean’s music and theatre industries, which have traditionally developed as separate entities. By combining elements of drama, music, and cultural expression, the production contributes to ongoing innovation within the regional creative sector.

For those interested in media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, creator Dawson Billingy and coordinator Keif Adams are currently accepting contacts to support this emerging approach to Caribbean storytelling.