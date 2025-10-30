Soca stars, industry pros boost skills at joint workshop

Planet Soca, Carnival Development Committee Host Entertainment Development Workshop

Last Monday, October 20, 2025, Planet Soca, in collaboration with the Carnival Development Committee (CDC), hosted an Entertainment Development Workshop at the Entice Bar, Victoria Park, aimed at enhancing the skills and capacity of individuals working within the local entertainment sector.

The workshop covered a range of topics designed to strengthen the professionalism and marketability of local creatives, including Electronic Press Kit (EPK) and interview preparation, social media management, entertainment and career planning, and the role of management and artists in sustaining a successful career.



It was facilitated by Planet Soca members Chandelle De Riggs and Ari Shaw, media professionals who shared their expertise in journalism, broadcasting, and digital communication.

The event concluded with a dynamic networking session between entertainment professionals and members of the CDC, creating space for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Participants expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting its value in bridging the gap between talent development and industry structure.

The workshop forms part of Planet Soca’s ongoing mission to promote the growth and international recognition of Caribbean entertainment. At the same time, the CDC continues its commitment to professionalising Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ cultural and creative industries.



Planet Soca is a Caribbean music and culture brand that spotlights Soca music and artists while creating platforms for fans to engage with the genre globally. It serves as both a cultural hub and a promotional platform for artists and fans.