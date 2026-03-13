Ad image

14 inmates graduate from social skills Program

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Times Staff
Social Skills Graduation at Belle Isle Correctional Facility

On March 10th, 2026, a group of fourteen individuals incarcerated at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility celebrated their completion of a social skills program.

This educational initiative was facilitated by the Adult and Continuing Education Department and spanned several months to focus on conflict resolution and personal growth.

During the ceremony, instructor Suzanna Archibald praised the participants’ academic progress, while graduate Eugine Noel expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to improve.

The curriculum was specifically designed to provide practical life tools that the men can utilize both during their current confinement and upon their reintegration into the community.

By fostering positivity and better interpersonal communication, the government aims to support the long-term rehabilitation of those within the penal system.

