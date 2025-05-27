PROSPECT MANGROVE CONSERVATION PARK LAUNCHES

The Prospect Mangrove Conservation Park in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an eleven (11) acre ecological sanctuary, preserving the island’s last remaining white mangrove and coastal forest ecosystem.

A soft launch for the park was held on Sunday, May 25th 2025, on the grounds of the park.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James stated that the launch at this time is significant as the country is celebrating 260 years of the existence of the oldest botanical gardens in the Western hemisphere,

“Many of us will take it for granted, but it is the home and the repository of the earlier conservation efforts in Western civilization. And that is something we don’t applaud ourselves and give ourselves a pat on the back enough for that. And by the very nature of the earlier efforts to focus on conservation and the botanic gardens, and in this year, the 260th anniversary.”

Area Representative Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, commended Dr. Jerrol Thompson for his efforts in the establishment of the park.

Gonsalves described the park as “…a beacon for conservation, for environmentalism, for awareness, and for protection of the many, many gifts that we have here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It’s good from a tourism perspective that it is blessed by its location.”

President of the Hotel and Tourism Association, Isola Giddens said there is so much to offer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the country is continuing to do well in the eco-tourism sector.