$53M solar-powered water system for Grenadines

Minister of Health, Wellness Daniel Cummings, has announced a massive $53 million investment project designed to establish a permanent and reliable water supply across the Grenadine islands and mainland St. Vincent.

The announcement comes as the Grenadines face a severe water shortage. According to Minister Cummings, the islands have historically relied heavily on rainwater harvesting from roofs, but a combination of significantly reduced rainfall and recent destruction to homes and guttering systems has triggered a critical supply crisis.

Currently, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has been forced into “putting out fires” by transporting water via vessels and trucks—a method the Minister described as extremely expensive and fundamentally inadequate for long-term needs.

The newly announced $53 million initiative will replace these emergency measures with a sustainable, long-term infrastructure network. The project will utilize modern, energy-efficient desalination technology to convert seawater into potable water.

Crucially, the new systems will reduce reliance on fossil fuels by harnessing solar energy. Solar power will be used to treat the water and pump it into elevated storage tanks during the day. This design ensures that even when the sun goes down, the water can flow via gravity, providing residents with a constant, 24/7 supply of high-quality water.

Beyond the convenience of consistent running water, Cummings emphasized the urgent health implications of the project. Wearing his hat as Minister of Health, he noted that residents of the Grenadines disproportionately suffer from renal failure, which he suggested could be linked to the current quality of water being consumed. Securing a safe and regular water supply is therefore a “top priority” to protect both residents and visitors.

The $53 million project will not exclusively benefit the Grenadines. The investment also covers significant upgrades to the mainland’s water infrastructure, which has recently suffered from reduced river yields. Planned developments include new treatment plants and system enhancements in the North Windward area, Perseverance, and Hermitage in North Leeward.

To bring these plans to fruition, the CWSA and the Port Authority are actively strengthening their teams of engineers and experts to expedite the design and installation of the new treatment plants and distribution networks.

“The supplying of water is not a joke,” Cummings stated, assuring the public that the government and the CWSA will provide every necessary support to execute this life-saving initiative.