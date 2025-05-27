St Vincent’s prime minister Ralph Gonsalves says several residents from Union Island don’t wish to go back to the island, while others, even after having their homes repaired, are looking to have rented them out and remain on the mainland.

“You have several people who have moved from Union Island to Saint Vincent who don’t want to come back to Union Island. They want their children to continue their education where they are in St Vincent. It’s amazing,” Gonsalves said .

“It was an initial resistance, but now they’ve gotten to know each other better as groups, and they see we are one people and we are working together with the same objectives.”

Gonsalves said several residents from Union Island have asked for land to build on the mainland.

“There are people from Union Island who write to me and ask me for land in St Vincent. Some of these individuals, even after their houses are rebuilt here, are interested in renting out their homes and obtaining housing in St Vincent. There are several factors at play; however, these are not surprising given the magnitude of the disaster caused by Beryl”.

Gonsalves said he is hopeful that the vast majority of the individuals who went up to St Vincent from Union Island will return.

“Some of them have gotten jobs up there. They want to stay up there. So it’s a dynamic process”, Gonsalves said.