Soroptimist international elects new executive for SVG

On Saturday, 25th April, Soroptimist International St. Vincent and the Grenadines convened its Annual General Meeting at the Official Club Room in New Montrose, where a dynamic Executive was elected to serve for the 2026–2027 term.

The newly installed Board of Directors is as follows:

* President: Shannon Samuel

* Vice President: Idalia Job

* Secretary: Donnette O’Neil

* Treasurer: Christine DaSilva

* Membership Officer: Angela Taylor

* Communications Officer: Errolene McKenzie Sandy

* Programme Action Committee (PAC): Ikarmola Laborde

* Governance Officer: Rene Baptiste

* Immediate Past President (IPP): Jane Farrell

The accompanying photograph captures members of the newly elected Executive with the new President in the middle facing forward, united in purpose and ready to lead with vision and dedication.

With renewed energy and a shared commitment to service, the organization looks forward to advancing its mission of empowering women and girls, strengthening communities, and building on a proud legacy of impact across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over the years, SISVG has undertaken a range of meaningful initiatives, including support for the Helping Hands Centre for children with disabilities, assistance to the Glebe Hill Preschool in Barrouallie, and the establishment of the Comfort Station in Kingstown. The organization has also led impactful awareness campaigns such as Breast Cancer education, partnered in advocacy surrounding Endometriosis, and implemented youth-focused summer programmes like Girls on Fire. Additionally, its Literacy for All initiative continues to provide annual book donations to primary schools and support for incarcerated women.

The new Executive remains committed to expanding these efforts, fostering greater cohesion within the organization, and continuing to make a tangible difference in the lives of women and girls throughout the nation.