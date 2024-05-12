Soroptimist SVG Elects Jane Farrell as New President

Jane Farrell Elected President Of Soroptimist International St.Vincent

On Saturday 27th April, 2024 at the 37th Annual General Meeting of Soroptimist International St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SISVG) Jane Farrell was unanimously elected as President.

Other elected members to serve on the Board of Directors were: Vice President Velda Gumbs, Secretary Jonelle O’Garro, Treasurer Christine DaSilva, Programme Action Noami Laborde, Membership and Safeguarding Ikarmola Laborde, Governance and Development Rene Baptiste, Communications Samantha Cordice with Donnette O’Neil as Immediate Past President. Rene Baptiste continues to serve in the capacity of President Elect at the regional body Soroptimist International Caribbean (SICN) and Ikamola Laborde as the Club’s representative. Josie- Ann Small continues to serve as Federation Councilor at Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI).

In her President’s report Donette O’Neil noted that despite certain challenges the Club has seen growth and was able to bring the club more to the forefront of the public eye. There were substantial improvements to communication as the Club hosted a successful webinar on “Financial Literacy for Emerging Entrepreneurs for students at the Barrouallie Technical Institute (Bartech/BTI) and Central Leeward Secondary School on March 12th, 2024.

Members were also reminded that we all joined to make a difference, “You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do” (C.G.Jung). She reminded members to join the subcommittees, be more vocal and active in making the goals of the Club a reality.

Programme Action headed by Shannon Durrant- Samuel highlighted in her report the activities of the Club under the theme of empowerment, education and community outreach leaving a lasting impact on the lives of women and girls across St.Vincent and the Grenadines. The annual Girls on Fire July 2023 placed emphasis on ‘Stop the Violence’, self confidence, cyberbullying, the STEM program and the donation of our Comfort Period Kits to our participants. Other activities during the year focused attention on a Human Trafficking seminar, Literacy project, Breast Cancer Awareness- Self Breast examination video and the distribution of additional Period Comfort Kits on International Day of the Girl Child.

The incoming President Jane Farrell stated that she was honoured to be elected as President. She reminded members that we are not adversarial competitors, that in this Club we are one for all and all for one. She encouraged members to be one membership, one group, one organisation. “The adults and young adult women who we pledge to serve are counting on you and your support”.