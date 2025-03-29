South African Man Jailed for Raping & Killing His Own Baby

A South African man confessed to physically abusing and raping his infant daughter, killing her. Hugo Ferreira told Pretorian investigators he was left alone with his week-old baby on June 8, 2023, so that her mother could go shopping for baby supplies, reported News24.

She said she’d be gone for five minutes, but was out longer. The hungry infant needed a diaper change, and would not stopping crying, Ferreira, 37, allegedly told police.

That’s when he got angry and decided to give the baby “something to cry about.” Ferreira allegedly said he was high on methamphetamines when he beat the infant and then sexually assaulted her.

Ferreira will be sentenced this coming week. Hugo

When the mother returned, Ferreira tried hiding the brutalized infant but it wasn’t long before the woman discovered her baby girl was clinging to life.

She rushed the girl to a hospital, but died the following day from severe head injuries. Ferreira said he “grabbed the baby hard at the back of her neck and hit her buttocks repeatedly.”

He said he pushed the newborn’s head into a table he was working on as he disciplined her.

“I accept that it was a cruel and gruesome attack, especially on such a young baby,” Ferreira said in court, according to News24. “The action was clearly illegal and I did it with intent.”

Ferreira said he’d kill the baby’s mother if he was released from police custody, according to reports.