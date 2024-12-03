South Korea declares emergency martial law

South Korea’s president has declared emergency martial law, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities.

President Yoon Suk-yeol said on television on Tuesday that he would rebuild a free and democratic country by resorting to martial law.

“This is an inevitable measure to ensure the freedom and security of the people and to guarantee the nation’s sustainability in the face of unrest caused by these subversive and anti-state elements.”

“The National Assembly has also cut key budgets for national operations, drug crime prevention and public security, undermining the essential functions of the state. The situation has plunged our citizens into chaos, with the nation becoming a haven for drugs and public security collapsing.”

Martial law commander Gen. Park An-soo announced a number of measures under the declaration, including a ban on all political activities, including those of the National Assembly, local councils, political parties and political associations, as well as assemblies [and] demonstrations.