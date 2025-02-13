South Korea Offers Scholarship for Vincentian Graduate Students

2025 Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) Graduate Program

The Government of the Republic of Korea through the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) is offering one (1) scholarship to a graduate student from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in the 2025 Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) Graduate Program. The scholarship is only being offered to a Saint Vincent national.

The successful candidate will commence a three (3) year course of study for a Masters Degree or a four (4) year course of study for a PhD with one (1) year being allocated to Korean language study.

Scholarship details can be found on the Korean Embassy’s website at https://overseas.mofa.go.kr/tt-en/brd/m_25925/view.do?seq=57&page=1 or the National Institute for Education (NIIED) at http://www.studyinkorea.go.kr . For further enquiries interested persons can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago at (1868) 622-1069 or e-mail [email protected].

The deadline for submission of all applications is Friday 7th March, 2025. Kindly note that the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) Graduate Program is offered annually.