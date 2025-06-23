Southern Grenadines shelters repaired & ready

EMERGENCY SHELTERS READY IN SOUTHERN GRENADINES

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the several emergency shelters in the Southern Grenadines have been repaired and are ready for use if the need arises.

Minister Gonsalves, in providing a comprehensive update on post-disaster recovery efforts and ongoing preparedness measures, noted that Hurricane Beryl made landfall on July 1st, 2024, impacting more than 90% of the buildings across the Southern Grenadines.

He said government responded swiftly to repair and retrofit both public and select private buildings to ensure educational continuity and disaster preparedness and that by September 2024, several key educational institutions that also function as emergency shelters were repaired, including:

• Canouan Primary School • Canouan Secondary School • Mayreau Government School • Union Island Secondary School

He said the Stephanie Browne Government School on Union Island was also repaired and will be designated for post-storm shelter use only, due to its proximity to the sea, which makes it unsuitable for use during active storm conditions while the Mary Hutchinson Primary School is near completion and will serve as a fully operational emergency shelter.

Minister Gonsalves also reported that a full shelter inspection was carried out across the Southern Grenadines by engineers from the Ministry of Transport and Works and the Physical Planning Unit.

These inspections were completed in Union Island on April 30 and in Canouan and Mayreau on May 8, 2025.

Due to widespread hurricane damage, many previously listed private shelters have been rendered unusable. However, for the 2025 season, the following shelters have been officially approved:

Canouan:

Canouan Anglican Church Canouan Kindergarten (Grand Bay) Canouan Government School Wells of Living Water Church

Mayreau Government School

Union Island: Learning Resource Centre (Ashton), Mary Hutchinson Primary School (Ashton), Union Island Secondary School, Stephanie Browne Government School (post-storm shelter only)

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has also initiated negotiations with private property owners in Union Island whose buildings have been restored and deemed fit for emergency use.

These discussions aim to supplement the existing shelter capacity, should the need arise.