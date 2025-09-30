Construction on 11 prefab homes in Union Island, Mayreau begins

CONSTRUCTION OF PRE-FAB HOUSES IN SOUTHERN GRENADINES BEGINS

A total of 25 individuals in the Southern Grenadines have opted for prefabricated homes.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster said eleven (11) of these homes have already been cleared for immediate construction.

Five (5) units have been shipped to Union Island and another four (4) earmarked for Mayreau with the possibility of five (5) additional homes pending resolution of land ownership issues (on Mayreau).

“Some of the persons, it would be clear cut. You can go in, set up the bases and construct the home, because the ownership of the land is with them. There are others who opted, who has asked for the prefab option, but they have no ownership of land,” the Minister said.

Dr. Brewster added that construction on the initial units in Union Island and Mayreau is scheduled to begin this week, with estimated completion timelines ranging from four to eight weeks, depending on logistics and site readiness.

Dr. Brewster, stressed that government’s ongoing efforts to support housing reconstruction following the passage of Hurricane Beryl is coming along smoothly.

The Minister confirmed that the Supplementary Estimates included allocations for two key housing projects, Project 702508 — Housing Development Programme: EC $29.1 million and Project 702405 — Home Reconstruction Phase III: EC $12.6 million.