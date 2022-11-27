ADVERT
Monday, November 28

Southern Grenadines schools dominate Icode784 competition 2022

Lee Yan LaSur

The Union Island Secondary School (UISS) and Canouan Secondary School won the categories for “Secondary Idea” and “Secondary Mobile Application,” respectively, in the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission’s (NTRC) icode784 competition.

Results of the 2022 Icode784 Competition Grand Finale and Prize Giving Ceremony, were held on November 18, 2022, at the Methodist Church Hall.

 

